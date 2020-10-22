Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wizz Air (WZZZY)

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS: WZZZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2020 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2020 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/5/2020 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/1/2020 – Wizz Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Wizz Air stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.