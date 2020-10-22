iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 3,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.