Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Trading Down 1.5%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 51,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 165,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical purposes. It also provides cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.