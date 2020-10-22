Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KEX opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

