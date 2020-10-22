Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

