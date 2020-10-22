Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) (CVE:LME) Shares Up 2.3%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) (CVE:LME)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 99,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 104,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped coverage on shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.33 target price for the company.

Get Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) Company Profile (CVE:LME)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 18 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst Townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.