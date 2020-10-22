Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) Trading Up 2.5%

Legend Biotech Corporation (NYSE:GTH)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 369,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 290,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45.

Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NYSE:GTH)

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NYSE:GTH)

