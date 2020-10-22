LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) Trading Down 0.2%

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 516,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 136,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFAC. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LF Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LF Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,675,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in LF Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,831,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in LF Capital Acquisition by 150.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 395,747 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LF Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFAC)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

