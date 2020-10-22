LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.31. LGL Group shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 2,117 shares trading hands.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LGL Group stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.34% of LGL Group worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

