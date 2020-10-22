Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.49

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $5.33. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 14,452 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $79.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Lifeway Foods worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.