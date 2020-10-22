LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -1.57–1.52 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.36–0.34 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $132,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,335 shares of company stock worth $3,076,466. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

