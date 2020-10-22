LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

