Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) were up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 33,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 44,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$1.18 target price for the company.

Get Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $58.35 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LN)

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.