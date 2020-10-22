LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.80. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

