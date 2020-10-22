Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (LUG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE: LUG) recently:

10/20/2020 – Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

10/14/2020 – Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

10/14/2020 – Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.75 to C$16.75.

10/13/2020 – Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

9/17/2020 – Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.25.

9/11/2020 – Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.25.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.49. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$13.49.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

