M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,129,737.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,492.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,044,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC opened at $47.55 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

