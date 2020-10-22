Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $256.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

