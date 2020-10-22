McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,686.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

