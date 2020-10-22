Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Trading Down 2.4%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 82,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 94,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24.

About Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. It also owns and operates four dispensaries that sell finest cannabis and infused-products located in Pueblo, Ordway, Rocky Ford, and Las Animas.

