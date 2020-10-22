Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Trading Up 4.2%

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

About Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.