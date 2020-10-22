M&G (LON:MNG) Trading Down 1.2%

M&G Plc (LON:MNG)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 165.10 ($2.16). 3,084,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,498,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.05 ($2.18).

Several research firms have weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 241 ($3.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of M&G to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 211 ($2.76).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

