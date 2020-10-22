MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Trading Down 0.9%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.11. 893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

