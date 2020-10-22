Mid-Southern Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Trading 2.9% Higher

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSVB)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64. 669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,226 shares in the company, valued at $709,654.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSVB) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.06% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

