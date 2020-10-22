Minerals Technologies (MTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $59.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

