Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Shares Down 13%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF)’s stock price fell 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 12,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 14,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on MITFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Mitie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

