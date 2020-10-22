Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

