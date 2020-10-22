Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.80-9.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.80-9.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCO opened at $277.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

