MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 1%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

About MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates in Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses.

