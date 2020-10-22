National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.14-0.28 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.14-0.28 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NATI stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

