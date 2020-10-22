Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 58,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 709,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

