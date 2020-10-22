NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.38-0.42 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,853 shares of company stock worth $372,693.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

