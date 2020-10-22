Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading Up 1.2%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 7th.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 72 properties comprising approximately 4.0 million square feet of rentable area.

