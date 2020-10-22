Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia earned a news impact score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Nokia’s score:

Get Nokia alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Nokia stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Nokia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.