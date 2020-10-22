NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Down 2.6%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70. 20,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

