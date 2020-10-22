NRG Metals Inc. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Shares Up 6.3%

NRG Metals Inc. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About NRG Metals Inc. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.

