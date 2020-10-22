Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,424 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,065% compared to the typical volume of 208 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 109,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

