Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Truist boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

