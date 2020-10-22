OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.59. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 28,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSmart International Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,048,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 209,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

