Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Osino Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 123,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 47,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

