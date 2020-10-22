Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

