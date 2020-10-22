PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (PFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.40 million.

Shares of PFB Co. (PFB.TO) stock opened at C$16.60 on Thursday. PFB Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.07. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12.

About PFB Co. (PFB.TO)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

