Pinecrest Resources (CVE:PCR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Pinecrest Resources Ltd (CVE:PCR) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 154,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 222,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42.

Pinecrest Resources Company Profile (CVE:PCR)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

