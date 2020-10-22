Plantronics (PLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Plantronics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Plantronics has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.25-0.65 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.25-$0.65 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLT opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLT. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

