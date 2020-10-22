Power Integrations (POWI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $1,009,759. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

