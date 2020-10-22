Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM) Shares Up 2.6%

Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.53. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.