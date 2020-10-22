PROS (PRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.22–0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance at (0.18-0.22) EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.54.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

