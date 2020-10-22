Proto Labs (PRLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $135.13 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.