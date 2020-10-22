Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sleep Number (SNBR)

Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2020 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/15/2020 – Sleep Number had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Sleep Number had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/12/2020 – Sleep Number had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

10/2/2020 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2020 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2020 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/8/2020 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/26/2020 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sleep Number by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sleep Number by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $964,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

