ResMed (RMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.02. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.