RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $3.99. RigNet shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 109,679 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $79.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 154.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RigNet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RigNet by 165.3% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 888,167 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

